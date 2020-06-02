Analog Devices (ADI) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Analog Devices (NASDAQ: ADI):

5/21/2020 – Analog Devices had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $120.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/21/2020 – Analog Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $135.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/21/2020 – Analog Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $100.00 to $125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/21/2020 – Analog Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $119.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/21/2020 – Analog Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $110.00 to $115.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/21/2020 – Analog Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $101.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/21/2020 – Analog Devices had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

5/21/2020 – Analog Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/21/2020 – Analog Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $125.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/21/2020 – Analog Devices had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $124.00 to $133.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/19/2020 – Analog Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $136.00 to $122.00.

5/18/2020 – Analog Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/14/2020 – Analog Devices was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $109.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Analog Devices is benefiting from strengthening momentum across electric vehicle space on the back of its robust Battery Management System (BMS) solutions. Further growing power design wins are major positives. Additionally, rising adoption of advanced radio systems in 5G infrastructures is driving growth in the company’s communication business. Furthermore, solid momentum of HEV platform across cabin electronics ecosystem remains a tailwind. The company remains optimistic about growth opportunities related to 5G. The stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis. However, softness in the overall end-market conditions remains a major concern. Further, weakening momentum across major applications and sluggish communication activities are headwinds. Also, slowdown in global auto sales is a concern.”

5/14/2020 – Analog Devices had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

4/27/2020 – Analog Devices had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

4/17/2020 – Analog Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $135.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2020 – Analog Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $140.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

ADI stock opened at $112.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $127.30. The stock has a market cap of $41.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.31 and its 200 day moving average is $109.54.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 48.16%.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $88,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 2,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.32 per share, for a total transaction of $237,631.92. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,729 shares of company stock worth $1,632,464. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,265,410,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 14.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,803,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,492,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,383 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Analog Devices by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,151,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,800,617,000 after purchasing an additional 291,719 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 6.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,718,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $871,238,000 after purchasing an additional 609,182 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Analog Devices by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,633,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $773,956,000 after purchasing an additional 176,366 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

