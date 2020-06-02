Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) Shares Sold by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,115 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMRX. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 124.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $46,000. 32.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMRX stock opened at $4.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $8.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.96, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.50.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 22.05% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

AMRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.79.

In related news, CEO Chintu Patel acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $309,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 356,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,370.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Kiely acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.53 per share, for a total transaction of $45,300.00. In the last three months, insiders have bought 546,397 shares of company stock worth $1,815,474. 26.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

