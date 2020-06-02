Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Position Raised by Sontag Advisory LLC

Sontag Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 510.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 10,858 shares during the quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 98.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Amgen by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.81.

Amgen stock opened at $225.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.56. The company has a market cap of $135.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.56 and a 52-week high of $244.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.27, for a total value of $229,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,778,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,425 shares of company stock worth $563,477. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

