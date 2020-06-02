Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for Americas Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 27th. Desjardins analyst D. Stewart expects that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the year. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Americas Silver’s FY2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on USAS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Americas Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 price target (down previously from $4.70) on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Monday, May 18th.

USAS opened at $2.74 on Monday. Americas Silver has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $3.92.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.74 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in Americas Silver by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,848,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 108,067 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Americas Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Americas Silver by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Americas Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Americas Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

