Americas Silver Corp Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.27) Per Share (TSE:USA)

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Americas Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 27th. Desjardins analyst D. Stewart forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the year. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Americas Silver’s FY2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$9.75 million for the quarter.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on USA. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Americas Silver from C$4.10 to C$3.60 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Cormark lifted their target price on Americas Silver from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Americas Silver from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Laurentian dropped their target price on Americas Silver from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of TSE USA opened at C$3.67 on Monday. Americas Silver has a 1 year low of C$1.39 and a 1 year high of C$5.19. The firm has a market cap of $360.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.37.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

