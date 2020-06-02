America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CRMT has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens raised America’s Car-Mart from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub raised America’s Car-Mart from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded America’s Car-Mart from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on America’s Car-Mart to $92.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised America’s Car-Mart from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. America’s Car-Mart has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.81.

America’s Car-Mart stock traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.60. 87,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.82. The company has a market capitalization of $526.28 million, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.46. America’s Car-Mart has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $129.70.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $195.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.16 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 6.90%. Equities research analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann G. Bordelon bought 1,325 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.86 per share, for a total transaction of $58,114.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,114.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gremp Jim Von bought 1,500 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1,871.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

America's Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

