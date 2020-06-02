American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Shares Acquired by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter worth about $40,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 143.4% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

AWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.45.

In other American Water Works news, Director Lloyd M. Yates purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $115.95 per share, with a total value of $231,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,395. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $127.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.22. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $141.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.39 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 17.36%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.94%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.