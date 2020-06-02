American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 740.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 423,420 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373,062 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $36,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 327.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 329 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 171.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 339 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $137.50 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Nomura Securities reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.83.

AXP opened at $96.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.92 and a 200-day moving average of $109.48. The company has a market capitalization of $76.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.12. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.