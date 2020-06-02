American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised American Airlines Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Airlines Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded American Airlines Group from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.47.

AAL opened at $11.11 on Monday. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $34.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.71.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The airline reported ($2.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.16) by ($0.49). American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 124.31%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post -15.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 1,290.4% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,131,001 shares of the airline’s stock worth $38,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905,806 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,509,621 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $358,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719,149 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $56,636,000. Towle & Co. bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,500,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,094,000. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

