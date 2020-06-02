Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.91.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMBA shares. TheStreet lowered Ambarella from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Ambarella from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ambarella from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Ambarella from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

In other news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 18,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $710,709.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 2,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $82,385.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,921,039 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Ambarella by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Ambarella by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Ambarella by 16,260.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 22,764 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Ambarella by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 689,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,754,000 after purchasing an additional 31,153 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $57.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -42.49 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.61. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $73.59. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $57.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.18 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.51% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

