Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 251,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,075 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $9,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 43,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 13,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MO opened at $39.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $72.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.44. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $52.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.06.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 84.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.79.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

