Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Sold by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP cut its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,475 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 110.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 41,492 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $865,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 507,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after buying an additional 186,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 208,724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 9,224 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MDRX shares. BidaskClub upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $6.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $12.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.97.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $416.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.14 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Brian Farley sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $168,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 356,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,569.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul Black purchased 33,783 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $243,913.26. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

