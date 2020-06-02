AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. (NYSE:AFB) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. (NYSE:AFB) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of AFB stock opened at $13.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.82 and a 200 day moving average of $13.46. AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $14.51.

AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. Company Profile

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

