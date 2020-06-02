Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,502 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Allergan were worth $25,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGN. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allergan in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Allergan in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allergan in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allergan in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allergan in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Allergan alerts:

Allergan stock opened at $193.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.20. Allergan plc has a 52-week low of $114.27 and a 52-week high of $202.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Allergan’s payout ratio is 16.78%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGN. ValuEngine raised shares of Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra downgraded shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.71.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

Read More: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.