Algorand Hits One Day Volume of $42.50 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. Algorand has a market cap of $196.63 million and approximately $42.50 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00002535 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMax, Hotbit and CoinEx. Over the last week, Algorand has traded 20.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009886 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $206.39 or 0.02038614 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00179044 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00044928 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00029489 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000169 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand’s total supply is 3,297,315,404 coins and its circulating supply is 766,043,561 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Algorand

Algorand can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, Hotbit and BitMax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

