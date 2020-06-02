Alexco Resource Corp. (TSE:AXR) Senior Officer Sells C$234,750.00 in Stock

Alexco Resource Corp. (TSE:AXR) (NYSE:AXU) Senior Officer Michael Clark sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.13, for a total value of C$234,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,095 shares in the company, valued at C$350,857.35.

Michael Clark also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alexco Resource alerts:

On Friday, May 22nd, Michael Clark sold 25,000 shares of Alexco Resource stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.20, for a total value of C$80,000.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.39. Alexco Resource Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.92 and a 1-year high of C$2.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.62.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 surveyed quartz mining leases, 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, 8 placer claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.