Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the textile maker on Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th.

Albany International has a dividend payout ratio of 27.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Albany International to earn $3.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.5%.

Shares of Albany International stock opened at $61.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.25. Albany International has a 12 month low of $30.46 and a 12 month high of $92.04.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $235.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.25 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 10.81%. Analysts predict that Albany International will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AIN shares. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Albany International in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised Albany International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Sidoti raised Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America began coverage on Albany International in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Albany International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

