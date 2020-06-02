Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th.

Air Lease has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Air Lease has a dividend payout ratio of 13.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Air Lease to earn $4.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.6%.

Air Lease stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,613. Air Lease has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $49.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.36.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $511.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.71 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 28.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Air Lease will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marshall O. Larsen bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.36 per share, with a total value of $121,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Mccaw bought 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $98,512.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,392.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 10,775 shares of company stock valued at $318,173. 6.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Air Lease from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Air Lease from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered Air Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

