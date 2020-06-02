Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.75.

Several analysts have weighed in on A shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $389,479.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,806 shares in the company, valued at $8,769,351.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $781,896.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,034 shares of company stock worth $4,355,271.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 3,222.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 36,800 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 23.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,201,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $86,022,000 after buying an additional 225,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,668,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $227,630,000 after buying an additional 18,299 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE A opened at $89.91 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $61.13 and a 52-week high of $90.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.91 and a 200-day moving average of $80.45.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The medical research company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.