AES (NYSE:AES) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AES (NYSE:AES) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group upgraded AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AES from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America upgraded AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

AES stock opened at $12.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.98. AES has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $21.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day moving average of $16.77.

AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. AES had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AES will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other AES news, SVP Lisa Krueger acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $32,970.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,718 shares in the company, valued at $370,560.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Tish Mendoza purchased 3,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $30,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 111,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,858.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 539,293 shares of company stock worth $6,277,461. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AES by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in AES by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 124,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AES by 0.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in AES by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in AES by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 291,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

