Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stake Lowered by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 53.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 28,925 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,374,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,301,262,000 after buying an additional 12,391,142 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $407,296,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $790,311,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $324,394,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14,550.1% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,605,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $211,303,000 after buying an additional 4,574,125 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $4,279,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 827,100 shares in the company, valued at $47,194,326. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total transaction of $8,314,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,753,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,635,928.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 268,000 shares of company stock worth $14,909,120 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $53.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.29 and a 12-month high of $59.27. The company has a market cap of $62.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.14.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

