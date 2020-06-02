Advanced Drainage Systems’ (WMS) Hold Rating Reiterated at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reiterated their hold rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is a manufacturer of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, providing a comprehensive suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. The company provides single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products comprising PVC drainage structures, fittings and filters, and water quality filters and separators. Its products are used across a broad range of end markets and applications, including non-residential, residential, agriculture and infrastructure applications. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Hilliard, Ohio. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.20.

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $45.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.11. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $51.60.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $370.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.11 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a negative net margin of 11.62% and a positive return on equity of 14.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is presently -11.21%.

In other news, SVP Ewout Leeuwenburg sold 21,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $1,000,209.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,678,298.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $5,627,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 301,629 shares in the company, valued at $13,579,337.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMS. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 27,297 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $1,204,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,872,000 after acquiring an additional 14,980 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $1,695,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 222.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 79,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 54,686 shares during the period. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

