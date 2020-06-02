AdHive Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (ADH)

AdHive (CURRENCY:ADH) traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. AdHive has a market capitalization of $115,911.03 and $533.00 worth of AdHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AdHive token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, AdHive has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000455 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About AdHive

AdHive (CRYPTO:ADH) is a token. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2018. AdHive’s total supply is 392,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,376,614 tokens. The Reddit community for AdHive is /r/AdhiveTv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AdHive is adhive.tv . AdHive’s official message board is medium.com/@AdHiveTV . AdHive’s official Twitter account is @AdhiveTv and its Facebook page is accessible here

AdHive Token Trading

AdHive can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdHive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

