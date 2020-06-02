Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AGRO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adecoagro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

AGRO stock opened at $4.36 on Tuesday. Adecoagro has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $8.70. The company has a market capitalization of $504.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Adecoagro had a positive return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $251.99 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adecoagro will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 580,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 43,207 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 18,926 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 27,069.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,874,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867,791 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA, an agricultural company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company engages in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains, oilseeds, and fibers including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

Further Reading: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.