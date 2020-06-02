Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share on Friday, June 19th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th.

Acushnet has increased its dividend by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Acushnet has a payout ratio of 89.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Acushnet to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.3%.

GOLF stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.45. 546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,398. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.89. Acushnet has a twelve month low of $20.65 and a twelve month high of $34.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.25). Acushnet had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $408.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Acushnet will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

GOLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Acushnet from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $21.50 to $22.25 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.02.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

