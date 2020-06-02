Acushnet Holdings Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:GOLF)

Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share on Friday, June 19th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th.

Acushnet has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Acushnet has a dividend payout ratio of 89.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Acushnet to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.3%.

Shares of NYSE GOLF opened at $34.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.89. Acushnet has a 1-year low of $20.65 and a 1-year high of $34.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.94.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $408.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.46 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Acushnet will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on GOLF. Zacks Investment Research cut Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Compass Point increased their price target on Acushnet from $21.50 to $22.25 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Acushnet from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Acushnet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Acushnet from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Acushnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.02.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

