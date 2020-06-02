A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $54.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded A. O. Smith from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.44.

AOS opened at $47.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.69. A. O. Smith has a 1 year low of $33.81 and a 1 year high of $52.61.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $636.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.91 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 11.54%. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AOS. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 235.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 44.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

