95 Shares in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Purchased by Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 95 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $9,702,310,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,557,559 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,651,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799,008 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 190.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,118,742 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,341,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699,641 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 586.4% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 675,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $219,935,000 after acquiring an additional 576,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 330.7% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 584,178 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $87,125,000 after acquiring an additional 448,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock opened at $154.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.67. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $391.00. The company has a market capitalization of $85.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.98 and a beta of 1.44.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -5.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Citigroup downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Boeing from $322.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.80.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

