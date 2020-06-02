768 Shares in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Bought by Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 768 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1,116.1% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $8,530,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 217.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $90.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.45. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $61.13 and a 52 week high of $90.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The medical research company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

A has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Cfra reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.75.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $781,896.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 18,018 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,441,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,034 shares of company stock valued at $4,355,271.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

