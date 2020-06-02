551,239 Shares in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Bought by Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 551,239 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,700,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in AMETEK by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 107,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,728,000 after buying an additional 21,394 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $483,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,393,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,361,000 after purchasing an additional 56,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 1,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $81,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,952.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen upgraded AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on AMETEK from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on AMETEK from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.73.

AME opened at $92.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.77. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.82 and a 1 year high of $102.31. The company has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.