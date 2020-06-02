5,345 Shares in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Bought by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,703 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 11,568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Argus raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.73.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,424. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SWKS stock opened at $119.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 6.13. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $66.29 and a fifty-two week high of $128.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $766.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.10 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 24.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.82%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

