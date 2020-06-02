500 Shares in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Bought by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 305,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,933,000 after purchasing an additional 53,246 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Clorox by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,538,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,246,000 after acquiring an additional 34,403 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC bought a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Clorox by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 743,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,177,000 after acquiring an additional 55,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLX. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.23.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 11,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total value of $2,245,911.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,079,533.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 15,066 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.59, for a total value of $3,112,484.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,768.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 47,179 shares of company stock valued at $9,683,687. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CLX opened at $204.21 on Tuesday. Clorox Co has a 52-week low of $144.12 and a 52-week high of $214.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $197.48 and its 200 day moving average is $169.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.27.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. Clorox had a return on equity of 147.52% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Clorox’s payout ratio is 67.09%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

