360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) Upgraded to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of 360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered 360 Finance from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 360 Finance from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on 360 Finance in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $12.40 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered 360 Finance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.70.

Shares of 360 Finance stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.49. 321,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,830. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.64. 360 Finance has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.73.

360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $449.11 million for the quarter. 360 Finance had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 18.94%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 360 Finance will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in 360 Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $10,969,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in 360 Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $1,958,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of 360 Finance during the first quarter worth about $1,421,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 360 Finance by 70.3% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,820 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of 360 Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 34.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

360 Finance Company Profile

360 Finance, Inc operates a digital consumer finance platform in China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to prime and underserved borrowers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

