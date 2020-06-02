280 Shares in Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) Acquired by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 280 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $2,975,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Everbridge by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Everbridge by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,935,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,090,000 after acquiring an additional 41,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,460,000 after purchasing an additional 27,634 shares during the period.

Get Everbridge alerts:

EVBG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

EVBG opened at $150.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.81 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.70. Everbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $59.85 and a twelve month high of $165.79.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 29.27% and a negative return on equity of 20.57%. The company had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Everbridge Inc will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total transaction of $1,563,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,690,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Totton sold 21,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $2,456,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,309,025. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.