26,916 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Purchased by Sontag Advisory LLC

Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,157,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,725,000 after buying an additional 6,369,233 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,745,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,528,000 after acquiring an additional 233,001 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,969,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,076,000 after purchasing an additional 131,437 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,184,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,520,000 after acquiring an additional 301,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,166,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,268,000 after purchasing an additional 53,495 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $80.56 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $60.07 and a 1-year high of $94.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.84.

