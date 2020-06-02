2,573 Shares in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Purchased by Thomas White International Ltd.

Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth about $73,649,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Hubbell by 791.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 496,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,339,000 after buying an additional 440,506 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,022,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hubbell by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,191,000 after buying an additional 171,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on HUBB shares. TheStreet upgraded Hubbell from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra lowered their price target on Hubbell from $163.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Hubbell from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.43.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $124.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.99. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $85.62 and a 1 year high of $155.00.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 8.77%. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.83%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

