250 Shares in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Purchased by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MarketAxess by 1,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in MarketAxess by 218.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MKTX opened at $519.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $459.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $386.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.53. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $275.49 and a 1 year high of $526.98. The firm has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.07 and a beta of 0.63.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 40.87%. The business had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MKTX. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $426.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays upgraded MarketAxess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James upgraded MarketAxess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $440.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $364.71.

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.62, for a total transaction of $12,090,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 952,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,443,478.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.13, for a total transaction of $120,282.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,089 shares in the company, valued at $3,891,860.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,170 shares of company stock worth $14,047,103. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.