2,124 Shares in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) Bought by Thomas White International Ltd.

Thomas White International Ltd. bought a new position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,627,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,559,000 after purchasing an additional 938,691 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,011,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,793 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Unilever by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,051,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,734,000 after purchasing an additional 738,635 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $93,240,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Unilever by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 870,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,766,000 after purchasing an additional 117,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $54.39 on Tuesday. Unilever N.V. has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $64.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.35. The company has a market cap of $63.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.4445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UL shares. Cfra raised their target price on Unilever from $11.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. HSBC raised Unilever from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. DZ Bank lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays raised Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.