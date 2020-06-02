205 Shares in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) Bought by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cable One by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 16.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cable One by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cable One by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cable One by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,686,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 769 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,805.00, for a total value of $1,388,045.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,826,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles B. Mcdonald sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,700.00, for a total value of $2,288,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,940 shares of company stock worth $6,447,188 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

CABO stock opened at $1,883.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,821.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,634.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.74 and a beta of 0.46. Cable One Inc has a 52 week low of $1,031.39 and a 52 week high of $2,044.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $12.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.40 by $2.65. Cable One had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $321.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cable One Inc will post 40.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

CABO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1,850.00 target price (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of Cable One in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on Cable One in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on Cable One from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,367.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,651.43.

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

