20,430 Shares in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Purchased by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UVE. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Universal Insurance during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Insurance by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Universal Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Universal Insurance by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

UVE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Universal Insurance in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE UVE opened at $17.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.72 million, a P/E ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.89. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $30.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.93.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $235.28 million for the quarter. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 2.82%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.24%.

In related news, Director Sean P. Downes purchased 3,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.39 per share, with a total value of $64,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,488,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,842,907.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sean P. Downes purchased 5,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.53 per share, for a total transaction of $107,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,485,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,986,733.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $191,900 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also provides personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

