153,843 Shares in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC) Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 153,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPC. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 290.3% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 277,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 206,731 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 34.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 450,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 114,402 shares during the last quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC now owns 406,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,253,000 after buying an additional 104,484 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd during the first quarter worth about $582,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 22.4% during the first quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 373,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 68,313 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:JPC opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $10.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.21.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

