1,360 Shares in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Purchased by Thomas White International Ltd.

Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $294,757,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $143,395,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 39.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,346,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $182,278,000 after acquiring an additional 942,118 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 199.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,074,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,146,000 after acquiring an additional 715,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $38,085,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DRI. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised Darden Restaurants from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.35.

In other news, CFO Ricardo Cardenas bought 2,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $174,973.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,272. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Todd Burrowes bought 2,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,136. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 37,178 shares of company stock worth $2,174,913. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $78.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.32. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $128.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

