13,183 Shares in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Bought by Sontag Advisory LLC

Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMB. Emerald Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Kimberly Clark by 49.8% during the first quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 5.0% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Kimberly Clark by 68.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Kimberly Clark by 540.3% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Kimberly Clark by 16.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kimberly Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.70.

KMB stock opened at $141.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $149.23. The firm has a market cap of $48.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.41.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 2,686.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.12%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,887,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $650,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,927,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,536 shares of company stock worth $5,969,866 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.