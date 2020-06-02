10,000 Shares in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) Purchased by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in World Fuel Services by 8.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,811,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,078,000 after acquiring an additional 217,672 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in World Fuel Services by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,445,000 after acquiring an additional 100,823 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in World Fuel Services by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,254,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,488,000 after acquiring an additional 155,044 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in World Fuel Services during the fourth quarter worth about $43,709,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in World Fuel Services by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 985,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,775,000 after acquiring an additional 304,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

INT stock opened at $25.34 on Tuesday. World Fuel Services Corp has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.27. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that World Fuel Services Corp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.34%.

World Fuel Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 16th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on INT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of World Fuel Services in a report on Friday, February 28th.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

