Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 196.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Zynga were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZNGA. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zynga by 13,797.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 22,861,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,915,000 after acquiring an additional 22,697,372 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter worth $63,587,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zynga by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,999,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749,100 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Zynga by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 6,458,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter worth $18,737,000. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 130,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,265.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 6,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $40,482.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,620.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 574,851 shares of company stock worth $3,668,090 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $9.15 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 130.71, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.29. Zynga Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $424.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.51 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 4.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zynga Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Zynga in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Zynga from $5.60 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.93.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

