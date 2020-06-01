Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Receives $4.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:ZSAN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZSAN. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zosano Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zosano Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Zosano Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Zosano Pharma in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Zosano Pharma from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Zosano Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Aisling Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Zosano Pharma by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Aisling Capital Management LP now owns 2,718,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 689,655 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Zosano Pharma by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 33,057 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Zosano Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Zosano Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

Zosano Pharma stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.08. The company has a market cap of $53.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.73. Zosano Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. Research analysts anticipate that Zosano Pharma will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zosano Pharma Company Profile

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its Adhesive Dermally-Applied Microarray technology. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.

