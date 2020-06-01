Zayedcoin (ZYD) Trading Up 117.3% This Week

Zayedcoin (CURRENCY:ZYD) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 1st. One Zayedcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Zayedcoin has traded 117.3% higher against the dollar. Zayedcoin has a market capitalization of $7,167.08 and $4.00 worth of Zayedcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000454 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006955 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Zayedcoin

Zayedcoin (CRYPTO:ZYD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2016. Zayedcoin’s total supply is 6,243,840 coins. Zayedcoin’s official Twitter account is @ZayedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zayedcoin is www.zayedcoin.net

Buying and Selling Zayedcoin

Zayedcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zayedcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zayedcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zayedcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

