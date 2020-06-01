Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

They are Canada's largest bank as measured by assets and market capitalization, and one of North America's leading diversified financial services companies. They provide personal and commercial banking, wealth management services, insurance, corporate and investment banking, and transaction processing services on a global basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.50.

Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.23. The company had a trading volume of 18,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,858. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.24. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $49.55 and a 12 month high of $82.74. The company has a market capitalization of $92.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.7839 per share. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.89%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 100,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 23,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 65.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.98% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

