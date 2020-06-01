Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Home Depot (NYSE:HD) to Buy

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $261.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.64% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Home Depot has outpaced the industry year to date courtesy of its fundamental strength and strong top line performance in first-quarter 2020, despite the looming impacts of coronavirus outbreak. The top line benefited from strong interconnected presence, which helped adapt to changing customer preference during the pandemic in late March. The company quickly adapted to consumer needs providing contactless curbside pickup and other fulfillment services, adhering to the safety protocols. This helped boost comps performance across stores. However, the bottom-line results reflected the impacts of higher costs to steer through the environment, particularly enhanced benefits to associates. Moreover, the company suspended its previously outlined guidance for fiscal 2020, citing the unprecedented impacts of the pandemic.”

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HD. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.03.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $1.41 on Monday, hitting $247.07. 628,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,572,220. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $222.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.77. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $252.23. The company has a market cap of $267.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Home Depot will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 15.2% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 3.6% in the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 5,706 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its stake in Home Depot by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 2,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

