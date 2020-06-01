Zacks Investment Research Lowers Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stewart Information Services Corporation’s primary business is title insurance. Stewart issues policies through issuing locations on homes and other real property located in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and several foreign countries. Stewart also sells computer-related services and information, as well as mapping products and geographic information systems, to domestic and foreign governments and private entities. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th.

Shares of STC stock opened at $30.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.42 and a 200-day moving average of $36.12. The company has a market cap of $729.88 million, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45. Stewart Information Services has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $44.14.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $439.90 million during the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 11.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that Stewart Information Services will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew Morris sold 17,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $548,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 294,127 shares in the company, valued at $9,317,943.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger acquired 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $288,254.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,300.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,710 shares of company stock valued at $954,609 in the last 90 days. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 182.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 64,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

